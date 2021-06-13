June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 13.

EVENTS

1924 - The First Congress of Kazakh Scientists begins its work in Orenburg. It makes a decision to collect and explore the Kazakh folklore.

1994 - The Ministry of Energy and Fuel Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan is divided into the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry and the Ministry of Oil and Gas Industry.

1996 - Scientist, founder of the country's energy science, professor, and the Kazakh SSR Honored Scientist Shafik Chokin (1912-2003) is awarded the title «Halyk Qaharmany» («Hero of Kazakhstan»).

2011 – For the first time in the history of Kazakhstani sport Vice President of Kazakhstan Tennis Federation Adil Burlibayev joins the Board of Directors of the Asian Tennis Federation.

2011 –The 1st Kazakhstan Animated Film Festival ‘Yer Tostik’ kicks off in Almaty city It is organized by the Shaken Aimanov KazakhFilm Studio.

2012 - The National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosts a presentation of a three-volume collection by Mikhail Terentyev (1837-1909) «History of conquest of the Central Asia with maps and plans» first published in 1906 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

2013 – During his official visit to Uzbekistan, First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the inauguration ceremony of the new building of the Kazakh Embassy in Uzbekistan and the unveiling ceremony of the Monument to Abai in Tashkent.

2014 - The International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Program of UNESCO included Kazakhstan's Katon-Karagay park and Akzhayik territory in the World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

2014 – Kazakhstan’s Technical Regulation and Metrology Committee is awarded the status of the full-fledged partner of the European Committee for Standardization (CEN) and Comete' European de Normalisation ELECtrotechnique (CENELEC).

2017 – World renowned singer from Kazakhstan Dimash Qudaibergen wins the Best Overseas Popularity Award nomination of 2017 MTV Global Chinese Music Award.

2018 – An ancient mosque in Taraz is awarded the status of the unique tourist object of Zhambyl region.

2019 – An official opening of the office of the Kazakhstan-Malaysia Business Council takes place in Malaysia.

2019 – The Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan is established.