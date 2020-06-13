June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 13.

EVENTS

1924 – The first Congress of Kazakh writers starts its work in Orenburg.

2011 – For the first time ever in the history of Kazakhstani sport Vice President of Kazakhstan Tennis Federation Adil Burlibayev joins the Board of Directors of the Asian Tennis Federation.

2011 –The 1st Kazakhstani festival of animated films Yer Tostik kicks off in Almaty. Its organizer is the Shaken Aimanov KazakhFilm Studio.

2013 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev as part of his official visit to Uzbekistan takes part in the opening of the new building of the Kazakh Embassy in Uzbekistan and Monument to Abai in Tashkent.

2014 – UNESCO adds Katon Karagai state national park and Akzhaiyk biosphere area to the World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

2014 – Kazakhstani technical regulation and metrology committee is awarded the status of the full-fledged partner of the European Committee for Standardization (CEN) and Comete' European de Normalisation ELECtrotechnique (CENELEC).

2017 – Dimash Kudaibergen wins 2017 MTV Global Chinese Music Awards as the Best foreign pop singer.

2018 – The ancient mosque in Taraz is awarded the status of the unique tourist object of Zhambyl region.

2019 – An official opening of Kazakhstan-Malaysia Business Council takes place in Malaysia.

2019 – An Anti-Corruption Agency is established in Kazakhstan.



