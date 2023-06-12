June 12. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of June.

NAMES

Igor MUSALIMOV (1961) – Plenipotentiary Representative of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

Shavkat Utemissov (1963) – Member of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Nurlan BEKNAZAROV (1964) – Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

Aidarbek SAPAROV (1966) – Governor of the North Kazakhstan region.

Galymzhan NASIRDINOV (1966) – Chairman of the Judicial Chamber on Civil Cases of the Military Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.