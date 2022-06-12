June 12. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of June.

NAMES

Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament and member of the constitutional legislation, court system and law-enforcement agencies committeewas born in 1955 in Kostanay region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He held various posts until joining the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in 2017.

Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament and member of the constitutional legislation, court system and law-enforcement agencies committee Ryskali Abdikerov was born in 1959 in Karaganda region. He graduated from the Karaganda State University, Higher Young Communists' School of the Central Committee of the All-Union Leninist Young Communist League, and the Almaty Institute of Political Science and Management. He took up his recent post in June 2017.

Member of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan Shavkat Utemissov was born in 1963 in West Kazakhstan region (formerly Ural region). He is a graduate of the Pushkin Ural Teachers' Training Institute, and the Civil Service Academy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in March 2016 and than was re-elected in 2021. He took up his recent post in February 2022.

Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament and member of the constitutional legislation, court system and law-enforcement agencies committee Nurlan Beknazarov was born in 1964 in Shymkent city. He graduated from the Polytechnic College, the Alma-Ata Agricultural Institute, and the Auezov South Kazakhstan State University. He joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in October 2018.

Deputy akim (governor) of Almaty region Alibek ZHAKANBAYEV was born in 1964 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Kazakh Agricultural Institute in 1988. He was appointed to the post in February 2022. Prior to that he held various posts in Almaty region.

1st Vice Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aidarbek Saparov was born in 1966 in North Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Omsk Agriculture Institute and the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University. He was appointed to his recent post in March 2019.

Chairman of the Judicial Chamber on Civil Cases of the Military Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Galymzhan NASIRDINOV was born in 1966 in Turkistan region. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University and the International Academy of Law and Market. He was appointed to the recent post in October 2020.