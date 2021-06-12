June 12. Today’s Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of June.

NAMES

Vladimir Volkov (1955) is the deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, chair of the constitutional legislation, legal system and law enforcement bodies committee.

Born in Kostanay is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been working since September 2019.













Ryskali Abdikerov (1959) is the deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, chair of the constitutional legislation, legal system and law enforcement bodies committee.

Born in Karaganda region is the Karaganda State University, Higher School of Komsomol School at the Central Committee of the All-Union Leninist Young Communist League, Alma-Ata institute of political studies and management.

Has been serving since June 2017.





Shavkat Utemissov (1963) is the chief of the staff of the Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Born in Uralsk region is the graduate of the Pushkin Uralsk Teachers’ Training Institute, Public Service Academy under the Kazakh President.

Has been working since February 2021.













Nurlan Beknazarov (1964) is the deputy of the Kazakh Senate, member of the constitutional legislation, legal system and law enforcement bodies committee.

Born in Shymkent is the graduate of the Polytechnic College, Alma-Ata Agriculture Institute, Auezzov South Kazakhstan State University.

Has been working since October 2018.













Aidarbek Saparov (1966) is the 1st Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

Born in North Kazakhstan is the graduate of Omsk Agriculture Institute, Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University.

Has been appointed to the recent post in March 2019.



