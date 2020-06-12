June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 12.

EVENTS

1924 - USSR Central Election Commission signS a decree on national delimitation of the Central Asian region. The Kazakh Autonomous Social Soviet Republic is established.

2000 - A monument to writer Sabit Mukanov is unveiled at the intersection of Mukanov and Tole Bi streets in Almaty city.

2014 - Unique findings, a gold bracelet and an earring, numerous snap button closures made of gold as well as an iron sword, a dagger, a bronze mirror, pieces of ceramic dishes and arrow tips are discovered during the excavation of the Sarmat burial site near Akzhayik settlement of Makhambet municipality in Atyrau region. The burial site dates back the 5th century BC - 5th century AD.

2015 - Kazinform International News Agency and Vietnam News Agency (VNA) sign a cooperation agreement. The document aims at the establishment and development of ties in exchange of information.

2015 - The IAEA Board of Governors approves an agreement with Kazakhstan on the establishment and management of the Low-Enriched Uranium Bank in the country.

2017 - President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov awards First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev with the Order of Merits to the Republic of Tatarstan.«

2017 - The Alley of Peace and Reconciliation of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan is inaugurated in the territory of the EXPO Park.

2017 - A commemorative plaque is unveiled on the house of academician of the National Academy of Education Galymzhan Nuryshev in Atyrau. The scholar lived there in 1995 - 2004.

2018 - The first Sunday of July is declared as the National Day of Dombra in Kazakhstan.

2019 – The inauguration ceremony of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev takes place at the Independence Palace in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

2019 – The National Council of Public Confidence under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is established.



