June 11. Today’s Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of June, Kazinform reports.

Ivan Sauer (1958) – founder and CEO of LLP Rodina, Chairman of the Meat and Milk Union of Kazakhstan.

Gizat Nurdauletov (1964) – President’s Aide – Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.