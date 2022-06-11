Go to the main site
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays

    11 June 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of June, Kazinform reports.

    Ivan Sauer (1958) - founder, CEO of Agrofirm Rodina, Chairman of the Meat and Milk Union of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Akmola region, he graduated from the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute.

    He took up his current post in May 2005.

    Gizat Nurdauletov (1964) - assistant to the President of Kazakhstan - Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    In 2019 and 2022, he worked as the General Prosecutor of Kazakhstan.

    He was appointed to his current post in February 2022.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

