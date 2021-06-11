Go to the main site
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays

    11 June 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of June, Kazinform reports.

    NAMES

    Member of the Senators’ Council under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Serik BEKTURGANOV was born in 1957 in Dzhezkazgan (now – Karaganda) region. He is a graduate of the Karaganda State University. Throughout his professional career he held many posts, including akim (mayor) of Kostanay city and deputy akim (governor) of Kostanay region. Prior to taking up his recent post in September 2019 he was deputy of the Senate and member of the Committee on sociocultural development and science.

    Founder, General Director of Agrofirma «Rodina» LLP and Chairman of the Kazakhstan Meat and Dairy Union Ivan SAUER was born in 1958 in Akmola region. He is a graduate of the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute. He took up his recent post in May 2005.

    Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gizat NURDAULETOV was born in 1964 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. prior to being appointed to his recent post in March 2019, he was the First Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Birthdays
