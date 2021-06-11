Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

June 11. Today’s Birthdays

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 June 2021, 08:00
June 11. Today’s Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

photo

Member of the Senators’ Council under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Serik BEKTURGANOV was born in 1957 in Dzhezkazgan (now – Karaganda) region. He is a graduate of the Karaganda State University. Throughout his professional career he held many posts, including akim (mayor) of Kostanay city and deputy akim (governor) of Kostanay region. Prior to taking up his recent post in September 2019 he was deputy of the Senate and member of the Committee on sociocultural development and science.

photo

Founder, General Director of Agrofirma «Rodina» LLP and Chairman of the Kazakhstan Meat and Dairy Union Ivan SAUER was born in 1958 in Akmola region. He is a graduate of the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute. He took up his recent post in May 2005.

photo

Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gizat NURDAULETOV was born in 1964 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. prior to being appointed to his recent post in March 2019, he was the First Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana