    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    11 June 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 11, Kazinform reports.

    1918 - The Alash Orda Government declares all the decrees of the Soviet regime in Kazakhstan as illegal. «All decrees issued by the Soviet regime in the territory of autonomous Alash should be recognized as illegal. Chairman of the Alash Orda Alikhan Bukeikhanov. Members Mukhamedzhan Tynyshpayev and Khalel Gabbassov,» the new decree by the Alash Orda Government reads.

    1991 – State Anti-Monopoly Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan is set up. On January 11, 1993, the committee is transformed into the State Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Anti-Monopoly Policy.

    2012 – JSC Kazteleradio is named the national TV and radio broadcasting operator of Kazakhstan.

    2016 – Moscow hosts a presentation of Murager Kazakh Information and Cultural Centre, whose goal is to popularize the Kazakh culture and literature.

    2017 – Street named after Zhambyl Zhamabyev, an outstanding Kazakh poet, is inaugurated in Ankara, the capital of Turkiye.

    2017 – Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva gains the international male master norm to become the FIDE Master at the European Individual Chess Championships in Minsk, Belarus.

    2021 – The National Museum of Kazakhstan hosts Welcome to the Great Steppe with Alfred Brehm in Kazakhstan 1876/2021 exhibition.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
