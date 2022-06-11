June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 11, Kazinform reports.

EVENTS

1918 - The Alash Orda Government declares illegal all the decrees of the Soviet authority in Kazakhstan.

1991 - The State Committee on the Support of New Economic Structures and Restriction of Monopolistic Activity (Antimonopoly Committee) is set up.

2010 - The late President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov hands over the presidency of the SCO to then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev following the Tashkent Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

2012 - Kazteleradio is named the national TV and radio broadcasting operator of Kazakhstan.

2014 - The ceremony of presenting the flag of the Bureau International of Expositions to Kazakhstan and official recognition of EXPO 2017 as part of the 155th session of the BIE General Assembly take place.

2017 - Zhambyl Zhabayev Street is inaugurated solemnly in Ankara, Turkey.

2017 - Bibisara Assaubayev of Kazakhstan performs the international male master norm to become the FIDE male master at the European Individual Chess Championships in Minsk.

2021 - The National Museum of Nur-Sultan hosts the solemn opening of the exhibition themed Welcome to the Great Steppe - with Alfred Brehm in Kazakhstan 1876/2021.



