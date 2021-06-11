Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    11 June 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 11, Kazinform reports.

    EVENTS

    1918 – Alash Orda makes illegal all the decrees of the Soviet power in the territory of Kazakhstan.

    1991 – State Committee of Kazakhstan for supporting new economic structure and antitrust enforcement (Antimonopoly Committee) is established.

    2008 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor (France) for the merits in the development of Kazakhstan-France cooperation.

    2012 – Kazateleradio JSC is defined as the national TV and broadcasting operator of Kazakhstan.

    2014 – The IBE flag is handed to Kazakhstan at the IBE GA 155th session.

    2016 – Murager Kazakh information and cultural centre is presented in Moscow.

    2017 – Zhambyl Zhabayav Street is inaugurated in Ankara.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events