June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 11, Kazinform reports.

EVENTS

1918 – Alash Orda makes illegal all the decrees of the Soviet power in the territory of Kazakhstan.

1991 – State Committee of Kazakhstan for supporting new economic structure and antitrust enforcement (Antimonopoly Committee) is established.

2008 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor (France) for the merits in the development of Kazakhstan-France cooperation.

2012 – Kazateleradio JSC is defined as the national TV and broadcasting operator of Kazakhstan.

2014 – The IBE flag is handed to Kazakhstan at the IBE GA 155th session.

2016 – Murager Kazakh information and cultural centre is presented in Moscow.

2017 – Zhambyl Zhabayav Street is inaugurated in Ankara.



