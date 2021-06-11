Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 June 2021, 07:00
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 11, Kazinform reports.

EVENTS

1918 – Alash Orda makes illegal all the decrees of the Soviet power in the territory of Kazakhstan.

1991 – State Committee of Kazakhstan for supporting new economic structure and antitrust enforcement (Antimonopoly Committee) is established.

2008 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor (France) for the merits in the development of Kazakhstan-France cooperation.

2012 – Kazateleradio JSC is defined as the national TV and broadcasting operator of Kazakhstan.

2014 – The IBE flag is handed to Kazakhstan at the IBE GA 155th session.

2016 – Murager Kazakh information and cultural centre is presented in Moscow.

2017 – Zhambyl Zhabayav Street is inaugurated in Ankara.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10