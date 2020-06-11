June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 11.

EVENTS

2008 - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Grand Cross of the National Order of the Legion of Honor (France) in recognition of his merits in developing Kazakh-French cooperation.

2010 - Summarizing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit hosted by Tashkent, Uzbek President Islam Karimov hands over the SCO Chairman powers to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2014 - The flag of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) is handed over to Kazakhstan. Astana EXPO 2017 is officially recognized at the 155th session of the BIE General Assembly.

2014 - The Karaganda Regional Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics named after H. Makazhanov is awarded the prize of the European Society for Quality Research (ESQR). The award ceremony was held in Brussels (Belgium).

2016 - Moscow hosts a presentation of the activities of the Kazakh Information and Cultural Center «Murager».

2017 - A street named after Zhambyl Zhabayev appears in Ankara, the capital of Turkey. The name of the great Kazakh akyn (folksinger and poet) was given to one of the streets in the Keçiören The district is located near the Park commemorating Suyunbay Aronuly, another prominent Kazakh akyn.