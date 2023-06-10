Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
June 10. Today’s Birthdays

10 June 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of June.

Didakhmet Ashimkhanov (1950-2015) is a writer, journalist, and translator, laureate of the Alash International Literature Award.

Born in East Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Kazakh State University.

Some of his works were translated into 9 languages of the world.




Altynbek Nukhuly (1962) is the deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

Born in Pavlodar region is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Has been working since August 2020.




Kuanyshbek Yesekeyev (1975) is the KazakhTelecom JSC CEO.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University.

Has been working since March 2010 (reappointed in March 2020).





Altair Akhmetov (1979) is the head of the public administration department of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

Born in Aktau is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy, and the University of Birmingham.

Has been serving since 2019.


