June 10. Today’s Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
10 June 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of June.

NAMES

photo

Didakhmet Ashimkhanov (1950-2015) - writer, journalist, translator, laureate of the Alash international literary prize.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kazakh State University.

The writer translated the most popular novels and stories of John Galsworthy and Jack London into Kazakh. Certain works of Ashimkhanov were translated into nine languages of the world.

photo


Altynbek Nukhuly (1962) - Deputy of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the Committee on social and cultural development and science.

Born in Pavlodar region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh State University.

He took up his current post in August 2020.

photo


Kuanyshbek Yessekeev (1975) - Chairman of the Board of Kazakhtelecom.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University.

He was appointed to his current post in March 2010.

photo


Kanat Sarssembayev (1978) - chief of staff of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.

Born in Shymkent city, he is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.

He took up his current post in January 2021.

photo


Altair Akhmetov (1979) - head of the public administration department of the Administration of the Kazakh President.

Born in Aktau city, he graduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy, and received his master's degree from the University of Birmingham.

He took up his current post in 2019.


