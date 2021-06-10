June 10. Today’s Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of June.

NAMES

Didakhmet Ashimkhanov (1950-2015) is the writer, journalist, translator, laureate of the Alash International Literature Award.

Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kazakh State University.

Some of his works were translated into 9 languages of the world.





Altynbek Nukhuly (1962) is the deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the sociocultural development and science committee.

Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Has been working since last August.





Kuanyshbek Yesekeyev (1975) is the KazakhTelecom JSC CEO.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University.

Has been working since March 2010.





Kanat Sarsembayev (1978) is the chief of the staff of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry.

Born in Shymkent is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University.

Has been appointed to the post this January.



