June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 10.

EVENTS

1996 – The Law on copyright and related rights is adopted in Kazakhstan.

1998 – The international presentation of Astana as the new capital of Kazakhstan takes place. In 1999-2005 this day was observed as the capital city day. Since 2006 it is marked on July 6.

1998 – The President of Kazakhstan lays the foundation stone of the Fatherland Defenders Monument.

2004 – The National Academic Library of Kazakhstan is inaugurated in Astana.

2005 – The Organ Hall opens at the Kazakh National Music Academy.

2010 – The Issyk state historical and cultural museum-reserve unveils in Almaty region.

2011 – Rapil Zhoshybayev, the Executive Secretary of the Kazakh MFA, submits the Kazakh capital Astana's bid to hold the EXPO at the headquarters of the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris.

2015 – UN General Secretary Ban Ki-moon and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov solemnly open the new UN Office building in Astana.

2015 – Paris hosts the meeting of the International Coordinating Council of the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Programme during which the biosphere reserve Aksu-Zhbagly was included in the World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

2017 – The solemn opening ceremony of the Consulate of Luxembourg takes place in the Kazakh capital.

2017 – Opera singer Batyrzhan Smakov gives a solo concert at Teatro della Fortuna in Italy on the occasion of the Independence Day of Italy.

2018 – The Kazakh team wins 13 gold, 9 silver, and 15 bronze medals at the Para Swimming Cup in Germany.

2021 – Cambridge University holds a conference devoted to the history of Central Asia in the early 20th century focused on the achievements and heritage of Alash Orda.