    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    10 June 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 10, Kazinform reports.

    EVENTS

    1996 - The Law on copyright and related rights is adopted.

    1998 - The international presentation of Astana as a new capital of Kazakhstan takes palce.

    1998 - The first foundation stone of the Fatherland Defenders Monument is laid by then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    2004 - The official opening of the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan takes place in Astana.

    2011 - Rapil Zhoshybayev - Executive Secretary of the Kazakh MFA - submits Kazakh capital Astana's bid to hold the EXPO at the headquarters of the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris.

    2015 Former UN General Secretary Ban Ki-moon and former Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov solemnly open the new UN Office building in Astana.

    2015 - Paris hosts the meeting of the International Coordinating Council of the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Programme during which the biosphere reserve Aksu-Zhbagly was included in the World Network of Biosphere Reserves takes place.

    2017 - The solemn opening ceremony of the Consulate of Luxembourg takes place in the Kazakh capital.

    2017 - Opera singer Batyrzhan Smakov gives a solo concert in fano, Italy, at Teatro della Fortuna on the occasion of the Independence Day of Italy.

    2021 - Cambridge University holds the conference devoted to the history of Central Asia in the early 20th century focused on the achievements and heritage of Alash Orda.


