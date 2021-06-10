June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 10, Kazinform reports.

EVENTS

1934 - The first Meeting of the Folk Art Creative Community with the participation of Zhambyl, Kenen, and Umbetali is held in Almaty city.

1998 – The international presentation of Astana, the new capital of Kazakhstan, takes place. The Capital Day has been celebrated on the 6th of July since 2006.

1998 - First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev lays a capsule to the foundation of the Fatherland Defenders’ Monument. The monument is unveiled May 9, 2001.

2004 – The inauguration ceremony of the National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan is held in Astana (now – Nur-Sultan).

2005 - First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, mayors of large CIS cities, foreign guests, dignitaries and many others participate in the unveiling ceremony of the Chamber Hall at the Kazakh National Academy of Music.

2010 – The Issyk State Museum of History and Culture is unveiled in Yenbekshikazakh district of Almaty region. The museum is opened as part of the Madeni mura (Cultural Heritage) Program.

2011 - Executive Secretary of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Rapil Zhoshibayev announces Astana's bid to host the EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition at the BIE headquarters in Paris, France.

2015 – Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and then Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov unveil the new building of the United Nations Organization in Astana (now – Nur-Sultan).

2017 - The Honorary Consulate of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is unveiled in the Kazakh capital.

2017 – Kazakhstani opera singer Batyrzhan Smakov gives a solo concert at the Teatro della Fortuna in Fano on Independence Day of Italy.

2018 – Team Kazakhstan hauls 13 gold, 9 silver and 15 bronze medals at the World Swimming Cup for people with special needs in Germany.