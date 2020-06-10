June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 10, Kazinform reports.

EVENTS

1934 - The 1st Meeting of the Folk Art Creative Community with the participation of Zhambyl, Kenen, and Umbetali is held in Almaty city.

1998 – International presentation of Astana, the new capital of Kazakhstan, is held. The Capital Day is celebrated on the 6th of July since 2006. Later, in 2019 it is renamed into Nur-Sultan.

1998 - First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev lays a capsule to the foundation of the Fatherland Defenders’ Monument. The monument is unveiled May 9, 2001.

2004 - The National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan is officially inaugurated.

2005 - First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, mayors of large CIS cities, foreign guests and many others participate in the opening of the Chamber Hall at the Kazakh National Academy of Music.

2010 - Issyk State Museum of History and Culture is opened in Yenbekshikazakh district of Almaty region. The museum is opened as part of the Cultural Heritage program.

2011 - Executive Secretary of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Rapil Zhoshibayev announces Astana's bid to host the EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition at the BIE headquarters in Paris.

2015 – Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and then Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov unveil the new building of the United Nations Organization in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana).

2017 - The Honorary Consulate of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is opened in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana).

2017 - On Independence Day of Italy, opera singer of Kazakhstan Batyrzhan Smakov gives a solo concert at the Teatro della Fortuna in Fano.

2018 - Kazakh team wins 13 gold, 9 silver and 15 bronze medals at the World Swimming Cup in Germany held among the people with special needs.