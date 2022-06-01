June 1. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of June, Kazinform reports.

Rymgali Nurgaliyev (1940-2010) – founder of Kazakh theatre and dramatic criticism, literary scholar, writer. Born in Semipalatinsk region, he graduated from the Journalism Department of the Philological Faculty. In 1066, he completed his postgraduate studies and received his PhD from the Kazakh State University. Between 1980 and 1984, he worked as a teacher at the Literature Institute in Moscow, In 2000 and 2010, he was an editor-in-chief of Kazakh encyclopedia, headed the Kazakh Literature Department at the Gumilyev National University.Throughout his professional life, he penned over 30 scientific and fictional books, around 250 scientific articles, around 800 scientific and critical articles. Some of his works were published in France, Turkey, India, South Korea, China, and other countries.

Kairat Baibossynov (1950) – Kazakh singer, pedagogue professor, winner of the State Prize of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Lenin Comsomol Prize. Born in Karaganda region, he graduated from the Kazakh Pop Music Studio, where he received lessons from people’s artist of the Kaz SSR Zhusupbek Yelebekov. He worked as a soloist of the Gulder ensemble, teacher of the Pop Music and Circus Art Studio, senior teacher of the Almaty Conservatory, associate professor, department head, and director of the Republican College of Pop Music and Circus Art. He performed concerts in the USA, Japan, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, China, and other countries.

Nurtai Sabilyanov (1962) – a Statesman and public figure of Kazakhstan. Born in Semipalatinsk region, he graduated from the Almaty National Economy Institute, Kazakh State Law University. Prior to the appointment to his recent post he took the post of Chairman of the Economic Reform and Regional Development Committee.





Imanzhusul Akpombayev (1963) – Chairman of the Audit Commission of Nur-Sultan. Born in Pavlodar region, he graduated from the Pavlodar Accounting Economics School, Khrulev Yaroslavl Higher Military Financial School, Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.He took up his current post in March 2019.





Nurlan Kylyshbayev (1971) – Chairman of the Committee on Forestry and Wildlife of the Ministry of Energy, Geology, and Natural Resources of Kazkahstan. Born in Taldykorgan city, he graduated from the Kazakh Agricultural Institute, Kunayev Humanitarian Institute.He was appointed to his current post in February 2022.





Miras Daulenov (1983) – President of Narkhoz University. Born in Ust-Kamenogorsk, he graduated from the Amanzholov Kazakh State University, won the Kazakh President International Scholarship Bolashak, got his PhD at the University of Wrocław. Between 2019 and 2021, he served as a Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.





Adil Dzhanzakov (1990) – Kazakh First President’s Chief of Protocol. Born in Kostanay region, he graduated from KIMEP, Kazakh Economics, Finance, and International Trade University. At the start of his career, he held different posts at the Directorate of Administrative Buildings of the President’s and Kazakh Government’s Office, President’s Administration. Between 2014 and 2018, he worked at the official events and internal relations department of the President’s Office. In 2018 and 2019, he was an advisor to the President’s Administrator. From 2019 to 2021, he served as Deputy Chief of Protocol of the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy.

