June 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 1st of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 1.

EVENTS

1920 - The main economic body of Kazakhstan, the Kirgiz (Kazakh) Production Bureau, is established as part of the All-Russian National Economy.

1946 - The Academy of Sciences of the Kazakh SSR is opened in the audience of the Theatre of Opera and ballet during the solemn meeting.

1991 - The Creative association Kataris based at kazakhfilm begins the outdoor shooting of the feature film Lyudoyed. The film is about the 1954 events - the riots of the political prisoners at Karlag.

1997 - France hosts the days of Kazakhstan dated to the 100th anniversary of the great writer Mukhtar Auezov.

2003 - The first issue of the calendar «Dates. Events, Names» of the Kazinform News Agency is released.

2010 - The solemn ceremony of unveiling the sculpture Kerei and Zhanibek - the founders of the Kazakh Khanate - takes place in the square in front of the Museum of the First President of Kazakhstan.

2010 - The unveiling of the memorial plaque to the founder of domestic football Arkadi Khokhman takes place at the Central Stadium in Almaty city.

2017 - The new modern railway station Nurly zhol is opened in Astana.

2017 - The largest park of marine animals in Central Asia located at the Mega Silk Way trading and entertaining center opens in Astana.

2021 - The national Space Research and Technology Center of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) sign a memorandum of mutual understanding regarding the activity of the Regional Support Office with it being located in Almaty, Kazakhstan.



