June 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 1st of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 1.

EVENTS

1946 – The Academy of Sciences of Kazakh SSR is unveiled in the presence of famous scientists of the country. It was based in the Kazakh affiliate of the Academy of Sciences of USSR. The first president was elected Kanysh Satpayev.

1997 – Days of Kazakhstan dated to the 100th anniversary of great Kazakh writer Mukhtar Auezzov take place in France.

2003 – The first edition of the Dates. Events. Names Kazinform's timeline of major events is released.

2010 – The solemn opening of the Kerei and Zhanibek sculpture composition takes place.

2012 – The first children’s cancer support centre is established in Kazakhstan.

2017 – The Nurly Zhol new railway station opens its doors in Astana.

2017 – The largest park of marine animals in Central Asia opens in Astana at the Mega Silk Way Shopping Mall.