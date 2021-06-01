Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

June 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 June 2021, 07:00
June 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 1st of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 1.

EVENTS

1946 – The Academy of Sciences of Kazakh SSR is unveiled in the presence of famous scientists of the country. It was based in the Kazakh affiliate of the Academy of Sciences of USSR. The first president was elected Kanysh Satpayev.

1997 – Days of Kazakhstan dated to the 100th anniversary of great Kazakh writer Mukhtar Auezzov take place in France.

2003 – The first edition of the Dates. Events. Names Kazinform's timeline of major events is released.

2010 – The solemn opening of the Kerei and Zhanibek sculpture composition takes place.

2012 – The first children’s cancer support centre is established in Kazakhstan.

2017 – The Nurly Zhol new railway station opens its doors in Astana.

2017 – The largest park of marine animals in Central Asia opens in Astana at the Mega Silk Way Shopping Mall.


History of Kazakhstan    Interesting facts and stories  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10