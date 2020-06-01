Go to the main site
    June 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    1 June 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 1st of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 1.

    EVENTS


    1946 – The Science Academy of Kazakh SSR opens at the solemn meeting at Opera and Ballet Theater.

    1994 – Zheti Zhargy publisher’s is founded.

    1997 – Days of Kazakhstan, dated o the 100th anniversary of great Kazakh writer Muktar Auezov, take place in France.

    2003 – The first edition of Kazinform's timeline of major events comes out. It contains notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history.

    2010 – Kerey and Zhanibek sculpture composition is officially unveiled in Kazakh capital.

    2012 – The first ever centre to support children with cancer opens in Kazakhstan.

    2017 – The new modern railway station Nurly Zhol, second to none in the former USSR, opens in Astana.

    2017 – The Central Asia’s biggest park of marine animals opens in Kazakh capital.


