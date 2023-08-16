Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    July foreign entries to Japan at 2.3 million, 78% of pre-pandemic level

    16 August 2023, 21:15

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan saw an estimated 2,320,600 foreign visitors in July, the highest number since arrivals began to plummet due to the COVID-19 pandemic and about 78 percent of the level in July 2019 before the outbreak, government data showed Wednesday, Kyodo reports.

    The figure was up 16-fold from a year before and topped 2 million people for the second straight month as schools across many countries entered the summer holidays and Japan's eased COVID-related border restrictions continued to attract travelers, the Japan National Tourism Organization said.

    Even excluding visitors from China, where restrictions on Japan-bound group travel for its citizens had been in place until last week, the number was 3.4 percent higher than in July 2019.

    China's lifting of the group tour ban on Thursday is expected to significantly increase overseas visitor numbers. Concerns persist, however, over potential overcrowding, rising accommodation prices and labor shortages in related industries.

    By country or region, the most arrivals came from South Korea at 626,800, up 11.6 percent from July 2019, followed by Taiwan at 422,300, down 8.0 percent, mainland China at 313,300, down 70.2 percent, and Hong Kong at 216,400, down 0.2 percent.

    The number of visitors from the United States ranked 5th at 198,800, an increase of 26.7 percent.

    Meanwhile, the number of Japanese who went overseas in July stood at 891,600, tripling from a year before, although 46.3 percent less than the same month in 2019.

    The number of departures increased by almost 190,000 compared to June.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Tourism World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Education spending in Italy well below EU average - report
    4.6-magnitude earthquake recorded southeast of Almaty
    Kazakh President chairs Security Council meeting
    CICA Youth Development Forum takes place in Beijing
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    4 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    5 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador