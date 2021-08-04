Go to the main site
    July COVID-19 incidence rate in Nur-Sultan sky-rocketed – Sarkhat Beisenova

    4 August 2021, 18:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Epidemiological situation in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, remains tense, chief sanitary officer of the city Sarkhat Beisenova said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While speaking at the press briefing of the Central Communications Service, Sarkhat Beisenova admitted that the epidemiological situation in the city remains ‘tense’ as the number of fresh infections and those hospitalized is high.

    «In the past week 10,408 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Kazakh capital. Bed occupancy rate per 10,000 residents exceeded 200. As of August 3, infectious beds occupancy stands at 69%. The Kazakh capital moved from the ‘dark red zone’ to the ‘red zone’. The Kazakh capital was in the ‘dark red zone’ for 13 days,» she told journalists.

    According to her, COVID-19 incidence rate in July exceeded the one in May by 2.4fold. The average number of new COVID-19 cases registered in June jumped from 388 to 1,200 in July. In the past 19 days Nur-Sultan registered 1,500 new COVID-19 cases per day on average. The majority of fresh infections are detected among the people aged 30-39.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19 Healthcare
