July 9. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of July.

NAMES

Tastanbek Yessentayev (1960) - Secretary-General - Vice President of the Association of National Sports of Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Karaganda Pedagogical Institute, Kazakh-Russian University.

He took up his current post in 2023.

Nurlan Seitimov (1964) - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Estonia.

Born in Almaty region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh State University, Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

He took up his current post in December 2019.

Aidyn Kulseitov (1976) - head of the strategic planning department of the Administration of the Kazakh President.

Born in Usk-Kamenogorsk city, he is a graduate of the East Kazakhstan State Technical University, Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

He took up his current post in July 2019.

Madi Ospanov (1978) - head of the AMANAT Party's central office.

Born in Karaganda city, he is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

He took up his current post in 2022.