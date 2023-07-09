Go to the main site
    July 9. Today's Birthdays

    9 July 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of July.

    NAMES

    Tastanbek Yessentayev (1960) - Secretary-General - Vice President of the Association of National Sports of Kazakhstan.

    Born in West Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Karaganda Pedagogical Institute, Kazakh-Russian University.

    He took up his current post in 2023.

    Nurlan Seitimov (1964) - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Estonia.

    Born in Almaty region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh State University, Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

    He took up his current post in December 2019.

    Aidyn Kulseitov (1976) - head of the strategic planning department of the Administration of the Kazakh President.

    Born in Usk-Kamenogorsk city, he is a graduate of the East Kazakhstan State Technical University, Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

    He took up his current post in July 2019.

    Madi Ospanov (1978) - head of the AMANAT Party's central office.

    Born in Karaganda city, he is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

    He took up his current post in 2022.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

