    July 9. Today's Birthdays

    9 July 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of July.

    Nurlan Seitimov (1964) - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Estonia.

    Born in Almaty region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh State University, Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

    He took up his current post in December 2019.

    Abylkair Skakov (1974) - Governor of Pavlodar region.

    Born in Pavlodar region, he graduated from the Akmola Financial and Economic College, Shakarim Semipalatinsk State University, Kazakh Institute of Legal Studies and International Relations.

    He was appointed to his current ost in January 2020.

    Aidyn Kulseitov (1976) - head of the strategic planning department of the Administration of the Kazakh President.

    Born in Usk-Kamenogorsk city, he is a graduate of the East Kazakhstan State Technical University, Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

    He took up his current post in July 2019.

    Maksat Skakov (1978) - External Adviser to the Kazakh President.

    Born in Kyzylorda region, he is a graduate of the Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda State University, Buketov Karaganda State University.

    He was appointed to his current post in June 2019.

    Madi Ospanov (1978) - head of the AMANAT Party's central office.

    Born in Karaganda city, he is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

    He took up his current post in 2022.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
