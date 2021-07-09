Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
July 9. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 July 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of July.

NAMES

photo

Nurlan Seitimov (1964) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Estonia.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kazakh State University, Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Prior to the appointment served as an executive secretary of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Has been acting since December 2019.

photo

Abylkair Skakov (1974) is the Governor of Pavlodar region.

Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Akmola finance and economy college, Shakarim Semipalatinsk State University, Kazakh Institute Legal Studies and International Relations.

Prior to the appointment worked as chairman of the financial monitoring committee of the Kazakh Finance Ministry.

Has been working since last January.

photo

Aidyn Kulsseitov (1976) is the chief of the strategic planning department of the Presidential Administration.

Born in Ust Kamenogorsk is the graduate of the East Kazakhstan State Technical University, Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

Has been acting since July 2019.

photo

Maksat Skakov (1978) is the non-resident advisor to the Kazakh President.

Born in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda State University, Buketov Karaganda State University.

In 2017-2019 worked as deputy Governor of Mangistau region.

photo

Madi Ospanov (1978) is the head of the central office of Nur Otan Party.

Born in Karaganda is the graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

Has been serving since last May.


