    July 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    9 July 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 9.

    EVENTS

    1991 - The State Tax Service is set up.

    2001 - The act on science is issued.

    2017 - Kazakh athletes win two gold and one silver medals at the 22nd Asian Athletics Championship 2017 in Bhubaneswar, India. Kazakhstan's Maria Ovchinnikova was first and Irina Ektove second in the triple jump event - 13.72 and 13.62 meters, respectively.

    2019 - The nine-year-old student of the capital lyceum Lyailim Ryskali reads the passage from the poem by Kazakh poet Abai and passes the challenge on to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.


