July 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 9.

EVENTS

1991 -Kazakhstan establishes the State Tax Service to further improve tax legislation control in the country. The newly-formed tax service gains the status of an independent financial institute.

2001 -The Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On science» is released.

2007 –Kazakhstani archeologists unearth six unknown burial mounds dating back to the Sarmathian period in Atyrau region. The burial mounds are found in Kzylkoginsk district of Atyrau region.

2011 -The international marathon Clean drinking water for the people of Asia is held in South Kazakhstan region. Several international TV channels film the 150-day marathon from Istanbul all the way through Iraq, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, China and Uzbekistan.

2015 – For the first time in history Kazakhstani judge Bakytzhan Zhaksykulov becomes the UNW supervisor.

2017 -Kazakhstani field and track athletes clinch two gold and one silver medals at the Asian Championship in India.

2018 - Kazakhstani karateka Alemgul Sabyrkhan claims victory in the 65 kg final bout at the Varna Cup 2018 in Bulgaria. The event brings together 139 athletes from 18 countries.

2019 – 9-year-old Lailim Ryskali cites a poem by great Abai and challenges President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thus kicking off the worldwide Instagram Abai challenge dated to his 175th birthday. The Abai challenge quickly gains momentum and becomes a global phenomenon.



