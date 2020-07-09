Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
July 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 July 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 9.

1991 -Kazakhstan establishes the State Tax Service to further improve tax legislation control.
2001 -The Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On science» is published.
2007 -Archeologists unearth six unknown burial mounds dating back to the Sarmathian period in Atyrau region. The burial mounds are found in Kzylkoginsk district of Atyrau region.
2011 -The international marathon Clean drinking water for the people of Asia is held in South Kazakhstan region. Several international TV channels film the 150-day marathon.
2015 - Kazakhstan's judge for the first time ever becomes the UNW supervisor.

2017 -Kazakhstan's field and track athletes haul two gold and one silver medals at the Asian Championship in India.
2018 - Kazakhstan's karateka claims victory in the 65 kg final bout at the Varna Cup 2018 in Bulgaria. The event brings together 139 athletes from 18 countries.

2019 – 9-year-old Lailim Shyrak cites a poem by great Abai and challenges President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to do the same, kicking off the worldwide Instagram Abai challenge dated to his 175th birthday.


