July 8. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of July.

NAMES

Ikram Adyrbekov (1950) - member of the Council of Senators under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

Born in Tashkent region, he is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Veterinary Institute, Institute of Management and Marketing, Russian Public Administration Academy under the Russian President.

He took up his current post in September 2019.





Zhanseit Tuimebayev (1958) - rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, Moscow State Social University.

In 2019 and 2021, he was Deputy Chairman of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, Head of the People's Assembly Secretariat in the Presidential Administration.

He was appointed to his current post in February 2021.





Gabit Syzdykbekov (1980) - First Deputy Head of the Kazakh Prime MInister's Office.

Born in Shymkent city, he graduated from the Kazakh State Law University, Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

He took up his current post in July 2021.





Assel Zhanassova (1987) - Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, she graduated from the University of Cambridge through the Bolashak scholarship and received her master's degree in the Executive Management program at the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

She took up her current post in July 2020.



