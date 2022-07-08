Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

July 8. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 July 2022, 08:00
July 8. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of July.

NAMES

photo

Ikram Adyrbekov (1950) - member of the Council of Senators under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

Born in Tashkent region, he is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Veterinary Institute, Institute of Management and Marketing, Russian Public Administration Academy under the Russian President.

He took up his current post in September 2019.

photo


Zhanseit Tuimebayev (1958) - rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, Moscow State Social University.

In 2019 and 2021, he was Deputy Chairman of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, Head of the People's Assembly Secretariat in the Presidential Administration.

He was appointed to his current post in February 2021.

photo


Gabit Syzdykbekov (1980) - First Deputy Head of the Kazakh Prime MInister's Office.

Born in Shymkent city, he graduated from the Kazakh State Law University, Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

He took up his current post in July 2021.

photo


Assel Zhanassova (1987) - Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, she graduated from the University of Cambridge through the Bolashak scholarship and received her master's degree in the Executive Management program at the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

She took up her current post in July 2020.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel