Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    July 8. Today's Birthdays

    8 July 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of July.

    NAMES

    Member of the Council of Senator’s under the Kazakh Senate Ikram ADYRBEKOV was born in 1950 in Uzbekistan. He is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Zoo and Veterinary Institute, Management and Marketing Institute and the Russian Academy of Public Service under the President of the Russian Federation. Throughout his career, Mr. Adyrbekov served at the Kazakh embassies in Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, China, Vietnam and the Republic of Korea. He joined the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakhstan Parliament, in 2011. He was appointed to his recent post in September 2019.

    Rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Zhanseit TUIMEBAYEV was born in 1958 in South Kazakhstan (presently – Turkestan) region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University and the Moscow State Social University. Throughout his career, Mr. Tuimebayev worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and served as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Turkey, Russia, and Albania. He also held the posts of the Minister of Education and Science, akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region, akim (governor) of Turkestan region, deputy chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in February 2021.

    Akim (mayor) of Rudny town in Kostanay region Kuandyk ISPERGENOV was born in 1970 in Kostanay region. He is a graduate of the Rudnensky Industrial Institute and the Kostanay Social Academy. He held many notable posts in Kostanay region and took up his recent post in October 2020.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 16. Today's Birthdays
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    3 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    4 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    5 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region