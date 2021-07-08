July 8. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of July.

NAMES

Member of the Council of Senator’s under the Kazakh Senate Ikram ADYRBEKOV was born in 1950 in Uzbekistan. He is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Zoo and Veterinary Institute, Management and Marketing Institute and the Russian Academy of Public Service under the President of the Russian Federation. Throughout his career, Mr. Adyrbekov served at the Kazakh embassies in Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, China, Vietnam and the Republic of Korea. He joined the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakhstan Parliament, in 2011. He was appointed to his recent post in September 2019.

Rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Zhanseit TUIMEBAYEV was born in 1958 in South Kazakhstan (presently – Turkestan) region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University and the Moscow State Social University. Throughout his career, Mr. Tuimebayev worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and served as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Turkey, Russia, and Albania. He also held the posts of the Minister of Education and Science, akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region, akim (governor) of Turkestan region, deputy chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in February 2021.

Akim (mayor) of Rudny town in Kostanay region Kuandyk ISPERGENOV was born in 1970 in Kostanay region. He is a graduate of the Rudnensky Industrial Institute and the Kostanay Social Academy. He held many notable posts in Kostanay region and took up his recent post in October 2020.

