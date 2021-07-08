Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

July 8. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 July 2021, 08:00
July 8. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of July.

NAMES

photo

Member of the Council of Senator’s under the Kazakh Senate Ikram ADYRBEKOV was born in 1950 in Uzbekistan. He is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Zoo and Veterinary Institute, Management and Marketing Institute and the Russian Academy of Public Service under the President of the Russian Federation. Throughout his career, Mr. Adyrbekov served at the Kazakh embassies in Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, China, Vietnam and the Republic of Korea. He joined the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakhstan Parliament, in 2011. He was appointed to his recent post in September 2019.

photo

Rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Zhanseit TUIMEBAYEV was born in 1958 in South Kazakhstan (presently – Turkestan) region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University and the Moscow State Social University. Throughout his career, Mr. Tuimebayev worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and served as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Turkey, Russia, and Albania. He also held the posts of the Minister of Education and Science, akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region, akim (governor) of Turkestan region, deputy chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in February 2021.

photo

Akim (mayor) of Rudny town in Kostanay region Kuandyk ISPERGENOV was born in 1970 in Kostanay region. He is a graduate of the Rudnensky Industrial Institute and the Kostanay Social Academy. He held many notable posts in Kostanay region and took up his recent post in October 2020.
Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana