Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    July 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    8 July 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 8.

    1994 – A Monument to Abylay Khan is unveiled in Borovoye Resort Area in Akmola region.

    2010 – The Central State Archive of Kazakhstan receives original manuscripts belonging to famous Kazakh political activist Mustafa Shokay. The manuscripts were found by the representatives of the TURKSOY in Turkiye. The manuscripts include articles, various documents and certificates, as well as more than 80 letters and correspondence with the prominent politicians-emigrants from Ukraine, Georgia and Azerbaijan etc.

    2015 – Youth Chamber Choir of TURKSOY wins a gold medal at the II European Choir Games in Spiritual Music nomination.

    2017 – 6-year-old Ayanat Dauletalina from Aktau wins a grand prix of the Prince&Princess of the World Festival in Bulgaria.

    2021- Zhanatas Wind Power Mill is commissioned in Sarysu district of Zhambyl region.

    2021- Kazakhstan participates in the 11th general session of the General Assemblies of the European Standards Organizations: European Committee for Standardization CEN and European Electrotechnical Committee CENELEC.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry names head of vocational education department
    Railway transportation in Kazakhstan data records decrease
    Four Kazakhstani tennis players continue to fight for President’s Cup in Astana
    Kazakh Culture Ministry announces new appointment
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    3 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    4 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023
    5 Unsteady weather persists in Kazakhstan Jul 26