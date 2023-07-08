July 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 8.

1994 – A Monument to Abylay Khan is unveiled in Borovoye Resort Area in Akmola region.

2010 – The Central State Archive of Kazakhstan receives original manuscripts belonging to famous Kazakh political activist Mustafa Shokay. The manuscripts were found by the representatives of the TURKSOY in Turkiye. The manuscripts include articles, various documents and certificates, as well as more than 80 letters and correspondence with the prominent politicians-emigrants from Ukraine, Georgia and Azerbaijan etc.

2015 – Youth Chamber Choir of TURKSOY wins a gold medal at the II European Choir Games in Spiritual Music nomination.

2017 – 6-year-old Ayanat Dauletalina from Aktau wins a grand prix of the Prince&Princess of the World Festival in Bulgaria.

2021- Zhanatas Wind Power Mill is commissioned in Sarysu district of Zhambyl region.

2021- Kazakhstan participates in the 11th general session of the General Assemblies of the European Standards Organizations: European Committee for Standardization CEN and European Electrotechnical Committee CENELEC.