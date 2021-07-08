Go to the main site
    July 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    8 July 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 8.

    EVENTS

    1994 – The solemn ceremony of unveiling the monument to Ablai Khan in the resort zone of Borovoe, Akmola region, takes place.

    2009 – The monument to Kazakhstan’s first academician Kanysh Satpayev is opened in the city of Aksu, Pavlodar region.

    2010 – Prominent Kazakh political figure Musrtafa Shokay’s original manuscript, including articles, papers, identify documents, and over 80 letters and correspondence with prominent political emigrants from Ukraine, Georgia, Azerbaijan and so on, are officially transferred to the Central State Archives of Kazakhstan in Almaty city.

    2015 – The TÜRKSOY Youth Chamber Choir wins the sacred music nomination of the 2nd European Choir Games.


