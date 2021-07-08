Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

July 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 July 2021, 07:00
July 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 8.

EVENTS

1994 – The solemn ceremony of unveiling the monument to Ablai Khan in the resort zone of Borovoe, Akmola region, takes place.

2009 – The monument to Kazakhstan’s first academician Kanysh Satpayev is opened in the city of Aksu, Pavlodar region.

2010 – Prominent Kazakh political figure Musrtafa Shokay’s original manuscript, including articles, papers, identify documents, and over 80 letters and correspondence with prominent political emigrants from Ukraine, Georgia, Azerbaijan and so on, are officially transferred to the Central State Archives of Kazakhstan in Almaty city.

2015 – The TÜRKSOY Youth Chamber Choir wins the sacred music nomination of the 2nd European Choir Games.


Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador