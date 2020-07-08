Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    July 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    8 July 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 8.

    EVENTS
    1994 - A monument to Abylai Khan is unveiled in Burabay resort in Akmola region.
    2009 - A monument to the first academician of Kazakhstan, Kanysh Satpayev, is opened in the town of Aksu in Pavlodar region.
    2010 - The original manuscripts of Kazakh political figure Mustafa Shokai are handed to the Central State Archives of Kazakhstan.
    2011 - The Kazakh National Bank issues a commemorative banknote dated to the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence.
    2017 - 6-year-old Ayanat Dauletalina from Aktau city wins the grand prix of the Prince&Princess of the World international competition held in Bulgaria.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    History of Kazakhstan Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region