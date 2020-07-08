Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
July 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
8 July 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 8.

EVENTS
1994 - A monument to Abylai Khan is unveiled in Burabay resort in Akmola region.
2009 - A monument to the first academician of Kazakhstan, Kanysh Satpayev, is opened in the town of Aksu in Pavlodar region.
2010 - The original manuscripts of Kazakh political figure Mustafa Shokai are handed to the Central State Archives of Kazakhstan.
2011 - The Kazakh National Bank issues a commemorative banknote dated to the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence.
2017 - 6-year-old Ayanat Dauletalina from Aktau city wins the grand prix of the Prince&Princess of the World international competition held in Bulgaria.


