July 7. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of July.

NAMES

Deputy Chief Commander of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan Albert MATKARIMOV was born in 1962 in Shymkent city. He is a graduate of the Tashkent Higher Tank Command College. He was appointed to his recent post in May 2014.





Deputy Chairman of the International Information Committee – Press Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek SMADIYAROV was born in 1983. He is a graduate of the Ablai khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages. Throughout his career he worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Presidential Administration and at the Kazakh embassies in Hungary and Vietnam. He was designated to his recent post in 2019.



