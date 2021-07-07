Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    July 7. Today's Birthdays

    7 July 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of July.

    NAMES

    Deputy Chief Commander of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan Albert MATKARIMOV was born in 1962 in Shymkent city. He is a graduate of the Tashkent Higher Tank Command College. He was appointed to his recent post in May 2014.


    Deputy Chairman of the International Information Committee – Press Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek SMADIYAROV was born in 1983. He is a graduate of the Ablai khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages. Throughout his career he worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Presidential Administration and at the Kazakh embassies in Hungary and Vietnam. He was designated to his recent post in 2019.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 16. Today's Birthdays
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    3 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    4 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    5 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region