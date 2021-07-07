Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

July 7. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 July 2021, 08:00
July 7. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of July.

NAMES

photo

Deputy Chief Commander of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan Albert MATKARIMOV was born in 1962 in Shymkent city. He is a graduate of the Tashkent Higher Tank Command College. He was appointed to his recent post in May 2014.

photo


Deputy Chairman of the International Information Committee – Press Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek SMADIYAROV was born in 1983. He is a graduate of the Ablai khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages. Throughout his career he worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Presidential Administration and at the Kazakh embassies in Hungary and Vietnam. He was designated to his recent post in 2019.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana