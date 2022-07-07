July 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 7,

1977 – Kazakh Scientific and Research Institute for Cardiology is established

1982 – The Memorial House Museum of Manshuk Mametova is unveiled in Uralsk. Manshuk Mametova (1922-1943) was a machine gunner during WWII and became the first Kazakh woman awarded the title of the Hero of the Soviet Union.

1999 – A monument to prominent Kazakh poet, and honored worker of Arts of the Kazakh SSR Nurpeis Baiganin (1860-1954) is unveiled in Aktobe.

2010 – A unique collection of the Kazakh musical compositions «1000 songs of the Kazakh Nation. Selected Works» by Alexander Zatayevich was published in Poland within the framework of the International Year of Rapprochement of Cultures proclaimed by the UN.

2013 – Kazakhstan’s Consulate General opens its doors in Kazan, Tatarstan.

2015 – EXPO Family Film wins a gold medal at the International Festival of Mass Media in Germany. The event brings together participants from 38 countries and around 40 corporations, agencies, and TV channels. The film was nominated in the category «Corporate communications: Information for visitors».

2018 – Works by well-known Kazakh multimedia contemporary artist Almagul Menlibayeva rank among the Top-6 best artistic projects at the Venice Biennial, an international cultural exhibition hosted annually in Venice, Italy by the Biennale Foundation.

2019 – The city of Nur-Sultan hosts XV Eurasia International Film Festival which gathers actors, filmmakers, and producers from all over the world. The Festival’s Grand Prix was awarded to Farkhat Sharipov for his film «Personal Development Training.»

2021 – Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens in Pòdgorica, Montenegro.



