Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    July 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    7 July 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 7.

    EVENTS

    1977 –The Kazakhstani Scientific and Research Cardiology Institute is established.

    1982 - The Memorial House Museum of Hero of the Soviet Union Manshuk Mametova (1922-1943) is unveiled in Uralsk.

    1999 – A monument to Kazakh akyn Nurpeis Baiganin is installed in Aktobe city.

    2010 – A unique collection of the Kazakh musical piecess «1000 Songs of the Kazakh People. Selected Works» by Aleksandr Zatayevich is released in Poland with the assistance of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan within the framework of the International Year for the Rapprochement of Cultures declared by the United Nations at the initiative of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    2012 – An avenue named after the Kazakh capital – Astana – appears in Shymkent city.
    2013 - The Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Kazan opens its doors.

    2015 - The documentary about EXPO 2017 Astana wins the first place at the World Media Festival in Germany.
    2019 – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, hosts the Eurasia XV International Film Festival bringing together actors, film directors and producers from all over the world.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    History of Kazakhstan Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Today's Birthdays
    Book about Sultan Baybars presented in Cairo
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events