July 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
7 July 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 7.

EVENTS

1977 –The Kazakhstani Scientific and Research Cardiology Institute is established.

1982 - The Memorial House Museum of Hero of the Soviet Union Manshuk Mametova (1922-1943) is unveiled in Uralsk.

1999 – A monument to Kazakh akyn Nurpeis Baiganin is installed in Aktobe city.

2010 – A unique collection of the Kazakh musical piecess «1000 Songs of the Kazakh People. Selected Works» by Aleksandr Zatayevich is released in Poland with the assistance of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan within the framework of the International Year for the Rapprochement of Cultures declared by the United Nations at the initiative of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2012 – An avenue named after the Kazakh capital – Astana – appears in Shymkent city.
2013 - The Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Kazan opens its doors.

2015 - The documentary about EXPO 2017 Astana wins the first place at the World Media Festival in Germany.
2019 – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, hosts the Eurasia XV International Film Festival bringing together actors, film directors and producers from all over the world.


