July 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 7.





EVENTS





1977 – The Kazakh cardiology science and research institute is founded.

1982 – The memorial home-museum of Manshuk Mametova opens in Uralsk.

2010 – The unique collection of Kazakh music works 1,000 songs of Kazakh nation by Alexander Zatayevich comes out in Poland with support of Kazakh Embassy under the International Year of Rapprochement of Cultures declared by the UN at the initiative of Kazakhstan.

2013 – An official opening of the General Consulate of Kazakhstan takes place in Kazan.

2014 – Astana Bike bicycle rental network unveils in Astana.

2018 – Works of the well-known Kazakh multimedia artist Almagul Mmenlibayeva rank top 6 best arts projects of the Venice biennale.

2019 – Eurasia XV International Film Festival is held in Nur-Sultan bringing actors, film directors and producers from all over the world.



