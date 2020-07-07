Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

July 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 July 2020, 07:00
July 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 7.


EVENTS


1977 – The Kazakh cardiology science and research institute is founded.

1982 – The memorial home-museum of Manshuk Mametova opens in Uralsk.

2010 – The unique collection of Kazakh music works 1,000 songs of Kazakh nation by Alexander Zatayevich comes out in Poland with support of Kazakh Embassy under the International Year of Rapprochement of Cultures declared by the UN at the initiative of Kazakhstan.

2013 – An official opening of the General Consulate of Kazakhstan takes place in Kazan.

2014 – Astana Bike bicycle rental network unveils in Astana.

2018 – Works of the well-known Kazakh multimedia artist Almagul Mmenlibayeva rank top 6 best arts projects of the Venice biennale.

2019 – Eurasia XV International Film Festival is held in Nur-Sultan bringing actors, film directors and producers from all over the world.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev